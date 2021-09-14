Why multiyear earnouts can cause problems

If you’re considering selling your practice or firm to another advisory firm, think twice before agreeing to any long-term earnouts. An earnout is an incentive for an acquired firm to deliver on some agreed-upon result. Some earnouts are straightforward, such as a requirement that, say, 95% of clients remain with the acquiring firm for a year. This type of earnout aligns interests. The buyer wants to make certain the clients stick, and the seller has a financial incentive to make sure the clients are pleased with the new structure.