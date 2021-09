On Thursday, Zendaya sparked outrage among her fans after she revealed that she would not be attending the Met Gala this year due to work commitments. The exclusive event will take place on Monday 13 September for the first time in two years after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.Usually, the Met Gala, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, would fall on the first Monday of May. But this year’s event was postponed.Zendaya has been a regular on the Met Gala red carpet since she has been in the public...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO