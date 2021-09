When fans pack the stands for the Bear River High football team’s first home game of the season on Friday, things will look a little different on the field. Just in time for homecoming, the school’s new artificial grass field is installed and ready to use. While most fans will get their first glimpse of the new digs on Friday night, the field is designed to give all outdoor sports a boost and bring the school into the modern era of prep athletics.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO