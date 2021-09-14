CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organizers cancel 2021 Taste of Bridge Day

By Gailyn Markham
Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, Taste of Bridge Day organizers announced that the event- originally scheduled for Friday, October 15 at Adventures on the Gorge- was being canceled due to COVID-19. “We are sad to announce that Taste of Bridge Day 2021 has been canceled due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our area,” the announcement read. “This was a very difficult decision to make, but the health and well-being of our community, volunteers and visitors is more important.”

