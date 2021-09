Being a parent of a Killeen child myself, I can tell you that the crowded classes, the mask options, and just the pandemic as a whole have been nerve wrecking every day. We have to pray as hard as we can to make sure that our babies are not only safe from normal adolescent childlike things such as jeering and bullying from peers, but also the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO