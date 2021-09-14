Check Out Two New TRANSFORMERS Figures Including a Crossover with Dracula

Wow this is definitely eye candy but even better a really positive development with UEE. The former idol turned actress has been one of the biggest chameleons in her look for the last decade, most notably her weight loss to a nearly gaunt look for a few dramas that was worrying. Her honey thighs during the After School era was always a top draw for her visuals and this week a new CF shows that she’s gotten some of that physique back. K-netizens are really happy to see her healthy and still so striking in her combination of height and strong onscreen charisma. Up next is starring opposite Rain, Kim Bum, and Son Na Eun in the medical drama Ghost Doctor.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO