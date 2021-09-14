CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out Two New TRANSFORMERS Figures Including a Crossover with Dracula

By Tommy Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro and Target recently revealed two new figures for Transformers fans to collect. The first is the Deluxe sized Autobot Road Rage figure for the Generations line and is inspired by the War for Cybertron: Kingdom series on Netflix. Road Rage stands 5.5” tall and converts into a sports car in 21 steps and then to flying car mode in 8 more steps. Fans will also get a blaster as well as a missile launcher. The figure is now available exclusively through Target with an MSRP of $22.99.

