On Late Night with Seth Meyers, co-creator Dan Goor recalled pursuing Willis to satisfy the long-running fandom of Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta. Goor visited Late Night with his cast. "There are always pitches from a writers room that are like, the whole Nine-Nine is called out on a big case, and then he walks in and he's like, 'Hey, is there anyone here? No, I guess not,' and walks out," Goor says. Samberg adds: "I always just assumed it would be like, Jake sees him on the street and loses his mind. And he's like, 'Hey, you're doing good, kid.'"

