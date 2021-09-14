CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Will Congress Ever Repeal Its Post-9/11 War Authorizations?

By Jacqueline Feldscher
GovExec.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wars launched in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago are both over, but the legal authorizations for them are still in effect. There is growing bipartisan support among lawmakers for Congress to assert its responsibility to authorize military action and take back some power from the executive branch. Though lawmakers seem poised to act on the 2002 authorization for military operations in Iraq, some experts say the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan after 20 years could prompt Congress to seriously debate repealing and replacing the 2001 authorization for conflict in Afghanistan as well.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a "hateful and xenophobic" hangover from Donald Trump's administration. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
DEL RIO, TX
KTLA

Dreamers can’t gain citizenship through Democrats’ $3.5T bill, Senate parliamentarian says

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

General Milley cannot undermine civilian authority. The US is not a military junta

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published a bombshell drawn from a forthcoming book by the journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa: during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and the US’s highest-ranking military officer, called the senior ranking general of the Chinese military and offered to warn him in advance of any American military action against China.
MILITARY
Washington Post

What 9/11 taught us about the president, Congress and who makes war and peace

Twenty years ago today, nearly every American understood that the country would soon be going to war. But few could have guessed how this war would evolve or that it would last for so long. While the Constitution divides war powers between Congress and the president, since World War II...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Gulf War#Isis#American#National Security Council#Aumf#The Islamic State#Iranian#Republicans#Democrats#The White House#Senate#Yale Law School#Afghan
Axios

5. Post-9/11 veterans bring their voices to Congress

Rep. Mike Gallagher was a high school senior when the Twin Towers were hit. For Rep. Elissa Slotkin, it was her second day as a grad student at Columbia University. Rep. Jason Crow was a National Guardsman but would soon switch to active duty. The big picture: Twenty years after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

In post-9/11 wars, pride came before the fall

ANALYSIS — In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, America got its most important job right: Terrorists did not conduct another major attack on U.S. soil. But in the process of getting that right, America’s military and intelligence services, despite their good intentions, got a lot wrong — strategically, tactically and morally.
MILITARY
CharlotteObserver.com

20 years after 9/11, war on terror persists and there are more threats than ever

The day after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States issued a warning to the Taliban: No government that provides a haven for terrorists is safe from the American military. “We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbored them,” President George W. Bush said at that time.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Defense One

Today’s D Brief: Afghan hearing turns political; Taliban kill civilians; Post-9/11 war authorizations; Nat’l Guard school bus drivers; And a bit more.

Afghanistan on the Hill, Day Two. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying about the Afghanistan withdrawal this morning in the Senate, one day after a combative oversight hearing in the House. Defense One’s Jacqueline Feldscher reports that during Monday’s hearing, “lawmakers focused on political mudslinging and blaming the other party instead of asking legitimate questions.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Study criticizes post-9/11 reliance on war-zone contractors

Up to half of the $14 trillion spent by the Pentagon since 9/11 went to for-profit defense contractors, a study released Monday found. While much of this money went to weapons suppliers, the research is the latest to point to the dependence on contractors for war-zone duties as contributing to mission failures in Afghanistan in particular.In the post-9/11 wars, U.S. corporations contracted by the Defense Department not only handled war-zone logistics like running fuel convoys and staffing chow lines but performed mission-crucial work like training and equipping Afghan security forces — security forces that collapsed last month as the Taliban...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy