Little by little we are getting to know new details of the next movie of DC Focused on Batgirl, of which not long ago we knew both its directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, as well as its leading actress, Leslie Grace, who will play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in this new adaptation for HBO Max. Although now other names are beginning to sound, especially that of the Commissioner Gordon of the actor J.K. Simmons already seen in Ben Affleck’s Batman movies. But, What about batman? Will it appear in the movie? Leslie Grace talks about all this and more in a recent interview with the outlet. Entertainment Tonight.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO