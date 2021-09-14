CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy on AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress at Met Gala: This is the 'leader of the Democratic Party'

By Fox News Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the self-proclaimed democratic socialist donned a dress with the words "Tax The Rich" at the star-studded Met Gala. McCarthy, R-Calif., said on "Fox & Friends" that Ocasio-Cortez has become the leader of the Democratic Party as she works to raise corporate taxes to fund a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Comments / 91

AZ middle of the road, slightly right
7d ago

So if we have guaranteed income, resulting in no incentive to work, then where will we spend this guaranteed income if no business can open because no one needs to work? What am I missing here?

Reply(2)
18
Mike B
7d ago

I'm sure that all the money grubbing celebrities were holding their wallets and purses tight, while telling AOC how brave she is for demonizing any American business that dares to make a profit.

Reply(2)
15
firm tongue
7d ago

Yes, the middle class has been keeping and maintaining the infrastructure and US development forever. USA MUST TAX THE RICH. THEY benefits MORE from the infrastructure than the middle class.

Reply(30)
19
