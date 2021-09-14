CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish wore her Oscar de la Renta Met Gala dress on one condition

By Hannah Ryan
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
The singer stunned on Monday night as she channeled Old Hollywood in a dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown. The twist? She agreed to wear the dress only after the fashion house said it would stop selling fur.

