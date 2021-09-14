CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021

By Hillsboro Police Department
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WqUN_0bvgNK8m00 This week's calls include: a conspicuous stolen vehicle, a disorderly man at the police station, and a one-stop shop.

Monday, Aug. 30

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 8100 block of Northeast Sydney Street. $250 cash and a garage door opener were stolen from inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested a man in the 100 block of Northeast 37th Avenue after he punched his stepfather, knocking a tooth out.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Officers arrested a man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Northeast Cherry Drive near 67th Avenue after he was reported for doing donuts in the roadway.

Officers arrested a woman on Highway 26 near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road after she crashed her car and open alcoholic containers were found inside the vehicle.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Officers arrested a man in the 3100 block of Northeast John Olsen Avenue after he assaulted his girlfriend in front of their kids and cut himself. He fled the scene and a K-9 was used to locate him hiding at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers arrested a man for criminal trespass II in the 700 block of Southwest Wood Street. While being taken into custody, he punched an officer in the face, causing injuries.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Officers arrested an intoxicated man for disorderly conduct and probation violation at the Hillsboro Police Department, 250 S.E. 10th Ave., after harassing staff and causing a disturbance in the lobby. While being taken into custody, he had to be tased for law enforcement to gain control of him.

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 6600 block of Northeast Cherry Drive. $280 worth of tools and vehicle accessories were stolen.

Friday, Sept. 3

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 800 block of Southeast Baseline Street.

Officers arrested a man at WinCo Foods, 1500 S.W. Oak St., on an outstanding felony warrant and for theft and trespassing.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Officers arrested a man for burglary at a business in the 500 block of Southeast Baseline St., after he unlawfully entered the business, ate food, stole medical supplies, and masturbated at the location.

Officers arrested a man at a residence in the 3100 block of Northeast John Olsen Avenue after he dosed family members with bear spray following an argument.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Officers arrested a man for multiple outstanding warrants on South First Avenue near West Main Street after he was reported running around the area naked.

Officers responded to a report of a man wanted for outstanding felony warrants and domestic violence charges seen in the 1000 block of West Main Street. He barricaded himself in his apartment but was ultimately taken into custody.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro seeks applicants for policing advisory group

People interested in serving on an advisory group for the Hillsboro Police Department can apply until Oct. 1.Hillsboro officials are seeking applicants to serve in a group that will advise the chief of police on how to build trust in the community. The Hillsboro Police Community Advisory Group will act strictly in an advisory capacity, making recommendations to Chief Jim Coleman about community engagement, programming, public education and other policing matters, according to the city's website. The Hillsboro City Council approved the creation of the group last December as part of work to bolster police oversight. "We feel like we...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro man dies in McMinnville-area crash

Police say Michael Abeyta struck a vehicle as it pulled out of a private driveway. A Hillsboro man died Sunday, Sept. 12, after crashing his motorcycle in Yamhill County, authorities said. The Oregon State Police said 22-year-old Michael Abeyta was riding eastbound on Highway 18, just east of the McMinnville...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro schools start the year by making connections

Thursday's return to school is a watershed moment for the Hillsboro School District.Thursday, Sept. 9, marks the first day of school in the Hillsboro School District — and a long-anticipated return to some semblance of normalcy. School doesn't quite look the way it used to, although it runs much as it did before the coronavirus pandemic shut down classrooms after spring break in 2020. Students will attend five days per week and have normal school days, with in-person classes, lunch and recess. However, due to the ongoing threat of the virus, and under statewide emergency orders put in place by...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
160
Followers
566
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy