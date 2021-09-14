Hillsboro Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021

This week's calls include: a conspicuous stolen vehicle, a disorderly man at the police station, and a one-stop shop.

Monday, Aug. 30

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 8100 block of Northeast Sydney Street. $250 cash and a garage door opener were stolen from inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested a man in the 100 block of Northeast 37th Avenue after he punched his stepfather, knocking a tooth out.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Officers arrested a man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Northeast Cherry Drive near 67th Avenue after he was reported for doing donuts in the roadway.

Officers arrested a woman on Highway 26 near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road after she crashed her car and open alcoholic containers were found inside the vehicle.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Officers arrested a man in the 3100 block of Northeast John Olsen Avenue after he assaulted his girlfriend in front of their kids and cut himself. He fled the scene and a K-9 was used to locate him hiding at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers arrested a man for criminal trespass II in the 700 block of Southwest Wood Street. While being taken into custody, he punched an officer in the face, causing injuries.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Officers arrested an intoxicated man for disorderly conduct and probation violation at the Hillsboro Police Department, 250 S.E. 10th Ave., after harassing staff and causing a disturbance in the lobby. While being taken into custody, he had to be tased for law enforcement to gain control of him.

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 6600 block of Northeast Cherry Drive. $280 worth of tools and vehicle accessories were stolen.

Friday, Sept. 3

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 800 block of Southeast Baseline Street.

Officers arrested a man at WinCo Foods, 1500 S.W. Oak St., on an outstanding felony warrant and for theft and trespassing.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Officers arrested a man for burglary at a business in the 500 block of Southeast Baseline St., after he unlawfully entered the business, ate food, stole medical supplies, and masturbated at the location.

Officers arrested a man at a residence in the 3100 block of Northeast John Olsen Avenue after he dosed family members with bear spray following an argument.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Officers arrested a man for multiple outstanding warrants on South First Avenue near West Main Street after he was reported running around the area naked.

Officers responded to a report of a man wanted for outstanding felony warrants and domestic violence charges seen in the 1000 block of West Main Street. He barricaded himself in his apartment but was ultimately taken into custody.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

