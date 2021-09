A Tulsa Public Schools teacher has died of COVID-19, nine days after her husband also died from COVID, the district confirmed. The district is not identifying the teacher. “It is heartbreaking to lose any member of our Tulsa Public Schools family. Every loss of a team member means that others have lost a child, parent, spouse, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend, colleague, or mentor. When team members pass away, we focus on doing everything that we can to wrap our arms around those left behind – family members, colleagues, and students – to ensure that they have the supports they need as they navigate through such an extraordinarily difficult time.”

TULSA, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO