Dinner Won't Always Be Instagram-Worthy, Says Cookbook Author Leanne Brown—Here's Why That's Perfectly Fine
Sometimes you nail dinner, preparing a beautiful and delicious meal the entire family loves. Other times, you set off the smoke detector or realize there's no way to salvage your dish, so you scrape it into the compost and make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. While spending oodles of time on a complicated Instagram-worthy recipe that turns out even better than you expected can be fun and rewarding, dinner won't always be perfect, and simply feeding yourself and your people every night is a serious accomplishment.www.marthastewart.com
Comments / 0