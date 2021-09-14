CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Dinner Won't Always Be Instagram-Worthy, Says Cookbook Author Leanne Brown—Here's Why That's Perfectly Fine

By Bridget Shirvell
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Sometimes you nail dinner, preparing a beautiful and delicious meal the entire family loves. Other times, you set off the smoke detector or realize there's no way to salvage your dish, so you scrape it into the compost and make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. While spending oodles of time on a complicated Instagram-worthy recipe that turns out even better than you expected can be fun and rewarding, dinner won't always be perfect, and simply feeding yourself and your people every night is a serious accomplishment.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Brooklyn Delhi Founder Chitra Agrawal Serves Weeknight Dinners with a Generous Helping of Sauce

For Brooklyn-based chef and cookbook author Chitra Agrawal, weeknight dinner often calls for a generous helping of sauce. And for good reason, too—Agrawal is the founder of Brooklyn Delhi, a brand of Indian-inspired condiments and sauces. Since 2014, she's launched several lines of delicious products, from curry ketchup to tomato achaar, an Indian tomato-chili sauce featuring locally-grown produce. It's not surprising, then, that when she needs a quick meal from scratch, Agrawal will reach for her own simmer sauces and pairs them with protein or vegetables and rice. What's more, the culinary inspiration seems to be a two-way street, as much of what she eats with her family inspires new Brooklyn Delhi products. "I also test out new recipes on my kids," adds Agrawal. "For good or [for] bad, they always tell me what they think."
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Baker and Cookbook Author Vallery Lomas Knows How to Make Weeknight Dinners Easy—Get Her Tips Here

Lawyer-turned baker, winner of The Great American Baking Show, and author of the new book Life Is What You Bake It: Recipes, Stories, & Inspiration to Bake Your Way to the Top ($21.96, amazon.com), Vallery Lomas laughs when asked about what she cooks for weeknight dinners. "My strategy is, you make dinner; I'll make dessert!" We'd gladly take her up on that offer. Her book brims with mouthwatering recipes for Candied Sweet Potato Pie, Cranberry Orange Torte, Raspberry Coffee Cake, and more. All kidding aside, though, Lomas may be a great baker, equally adept at classics and witty reinventions of them, but everyone's got to eat dinner. That includes her. And most of the time, that means simple, unfussy meals that are familiar and comforting at the end of the day.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbook#Compost#Cooking#Food Drink#Barnesandnoble Com#Advance Boring
marthastewart.com

Hosting Your Very First Gathering? Bookmark These Entertaining Tips for First-Time Hosts

If you're preparing to host your very first dinner party (or your first in a very long time, given the COVID-19 pandemic), you may be curious about what you can do to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. Fortunately, many necessary tasks can be completed well in advance and on the day of, before your guests arrive, which makes things easier. Plan ahead and follow the forthcoming tips and no one will realize that this is your first rodeo.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

How Late Is Too Late to Make Changes to Your Wedding Menu?

You've selected the perfect wedding reception menu, complete with a salad, entrée, and dessert—or you thought you did. Now, with the clock ticking down towards your wedding day, you're thinking about making a change. Is it too late? Ultimately, whether or not you can make last-minute changes to your reception menu comes down to your caterer, food availability, and a few other factors. Here, we asked Ann Travis of Ann Travis Events to explain how to decide if it's too late to make adjustments to your big-day meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

Instagram Isn't Totally Sold On Gordon Ramsay's 'Perfect Burger'

If you watch Gordon Ramsay's videos on his YouTube channel, then you know the outrageously famous TV chef (or is that famously outraged?) is happy to share his recipes and cooking tips with his millions of fans. He was sharing again September 11 on Instagram, giving his followers the anatomy of a hamburger from his Street Burger eatery in London. Ramsay reposted a stop-motion video originally posted by the Gordon Ramsay Street Burger Instagram account, showing how to build the restaurant's OGR Burger one ingredient at a time: toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, raw red onion, pickle slices, beef patty, cheese, red house relish, and toasted bun top. "Now that's what you call the perfect burger!" Ramsay beamed on his Instagram page.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

What Is White Pepper? Plus, Find Out When You Should Use It in Place of Black Pepper in Your Cooking

Generally considered milder than black pepper, white pepper has a flavor that's often described as musty, grassy, or slightly fermented. Are black pepper and white pepper interchangeable in recipes? That depends on what you are cooking. But first, it's important to understand what makes them different. It may seem like the two spices come from different plants, but they are essentially the same berries that have simply been picked and processed differently. Black peppercorns are picked before they ripen, then immediately dried, which concentrates and intensifies. The drying process renders them black and wrinkly. White peppercorns are harvested fresh, once they've reached peak ripeness and maturity. They are soaked as part of the fermentation process, then washed and dried. Their skins are removed in processing, which also removes some of the flavor that gives black pepper its pungency and aroma.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

How Many Passed Appetizers Should We Serve During Cocktail Hour?

You may not be present for your entire cocktail hour (most couples take some photos during this time), but it's a very crucial time in between the ceremony and reception that needs to be planned out in detail. Without enough appetizers to go around, you might end up with cranky (and possibly over-served) guests by the time the reception start. Have you considered exactly how many appetizers you should serve while drinks are being distributed? Here, two important factors to keep in mind as you decide.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Grazia

Here's Why Daniel And Matt Weren't At The MAFS Dinner Party

On last night’s Married At First Sight UK, we bore witness to the first newlywed dinner party. After the outrage that ensued at each dinner party on MAFS Australia, fans were on tenterhooks waiting for whatever scandal might start over steak tartare… and boy were we not disappointed. From Nikita...
TV & VIDEOS
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
Neha B

This mom's Instagram-worthy high tea setup in Dallas metro serves beauty and good times wrapped in one

The most quintessential high tea custom is not complete without fancy tablescape, tiered cake stands and mouth watering tea compliments. And of course, an assortment of exotic teas! However, high tea parties can be modified to fit a theme, from classic to just an elegant affair to a casual picnic. This Dallas-based mom's high tea setups are beautifully done, with an elegant canopy or sunbrella setup, prettiest table linens and stylish tablescape. In this week's mom owned small businesses, I am featuring this Dallas-based business 'High Tea Canopy' that will appease your event needs in a very sophisticated way!
DALLAS, TX
marthastewart.com

These Are the Best Substitutes for White Wine in Cooking

Whether you're out of vino or you simply prefer not to cook with it, this advice will help you. Whether you ran out of white wine or it's just not your preference to cook with it, there are stand-in ingredients that create equally delicious and full flavored dishes. Commonly used in dishes like risottos, mussels, soups, and stews, white wine is typically added to a recipe and then reduced by at least half, if not more, by boiling; additional ingredients are typically added later. This process burns off the alcohol while concentrating the wine's rich flavors, which accent and enhance the overall dish by adding an extra layer of flavor. To achieve similar depth of flavor without using white wine, read on for our top substitutes.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

9 best cake stands to flaunt your showstopping bakes

A beautiful cake stand can take your latest sponge cake to a whole new level – often quite literally with the raft of tiered serving plates on the market right now – perfect for whipping up a Bake Off-inspired afternoon tea for friends and family.Having a “cake in the house”, once the practice of 1950’s housewives, is now swinging back into fashion. A domed cake stand, then, can be the perfect vessel for which to keep your bake fresh, covered and most importantly seen, by an admiring flow of visitors. Standard cake stands, meanwhile, simply compliment the effort you’ve gone...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy