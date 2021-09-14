Ottawa spoils SAGU's home opener

Ottawa University Arizona rode a dominant passing game to a 42-28 victory over SAGU Saturday afternoon in the Lions' 2021 home opener at Lumpkins Stadium. Austin McCullough threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, while Ian Zamudio hauled in three receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. In all, Ottawa overcame an early interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Keveon Davis, and 11 penalties to build a 21-point cushion going into halftime.