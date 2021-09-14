Application window open for Worcester Arts Council grants

The Worcester Arts Council is now accepting grant applications for its FY22 funding cycle. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. As part of a statewide network of Local Cultural Councils, WAC receives funding through the Mass Cultural Council annually. For FY22, WAC will once again award thousands for local arts and cultural programs in Worcester to individuals, nonprofits, associations that can establish a nonprofit objective, schools, libraries, and other public agencies. This year, WAC will receive more than $187,000 from the MCC for its grants, representing an increase of 12.5% over last year's funding allocation.