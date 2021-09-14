CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Application window open for Worcester Arts Council grants

By Victor D. Infante, Telegram, Gazette
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

The Worcester Arts Council is now accepting grant applications for its FY22 funding cycle. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. As part of a statewide network of Local Cultural Councils, WAC receives funding through the Mass Cultural Council annually. For FY22, WAC will once again award thousands for local arts and cultural programs in Worcester to individuals, nonprofits, associations that can establish a nonprofit objective, schools, libraries, and other public agencies. This year, WAC will receive more than $187,000 from the MCC for its grants, representing an increase of 12.5% over last year's funding allocation.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Application Period Open For Detroit Business Grant Program

DETROIT (AP) — Applications are being accepted for the latest round in a program that awards competitive grants and other resources to entrepreneurs in Detroit. Organizers say Motor City Match works to help build retail density throughout the city. Business owners can apply quarterly for financial and technical assistance or for assistance to make improvements.
DETROIT, MI
BC Heights

Newton Cultural Council to Provide Grants for Local Art

Newton Cultural Council (NCC) is now accepting grant applications to fund local arts, science, and humanities projects in the city. “These grants are extremely important because they support the local arts and culture sector in our community,” Paula Gannon, director of Newton cultural development, said. “Every year, the decisions on who to fund are made by local people.”
NEWTON, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Worcester Art Museum Fall Youth Classes

The Worcester Art Museum Studio Art Program has a long history of introducing children of all ages to the world of art. Young students explore the Museum, try new materials, and benefit from working with professional artists and educators. As they build their skills, they gain a sense of confidence and a deeper appreciation for art. All youth, not just those with perceived talent, benefit from our programs.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Virtual Art#Youth Center#Local Cultural Councils#The Mass Cultural Council#Fy22#Mcc#Grants#Creative Hub#Girls Inc#Worcesterma Gov Wac
Storm Lake Times

Storm Lake council approves grant application over Witter objection

The Storm Lake City Council signed off an application for community development block grant funding for library improvements, despite objections raised by Witter Gallery Board Chairwoman Patricia Hampton, who argued the improvements should have focused on mitigating COVID-19 at the gallery. Hampton argued the council should’ve included the gallery in the $610,000 budget for library improvements financed by federal COVID-19 […]
STORM LAKE, IA
Channel 3000

Grant applications open for event venues, theaters

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Administration is now taking applications for grants to help tourism and entertainment businesses affected by the pandemic. Over $33 million are available for venues, theaters, and live event small businesses. The grants are part of over $150 million given to the state for...
MADISON, WI
oklahoman.com

Mustang Education Center awarded $2,500 Oklahoma Arts Council Grant

The Mustang Education Center has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council to provide arts instruction to its high school students. The center houses a half-day pre-K program for 3- to 4-year-olds, as well as an Alternative Education Program for high school students. For each of the last seven years, the center has applied for and received grant funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
MUSTANG, OK
telegram.com

Clinton Cultural Council grant cycle open

CLINTON — Clinton Cultural Council members announced the annual grant cycle is open through Oct. 15. All cultural councils in the state are on the same schedule. Any local applicant wanting to apply for a grant must do so at mass-culture.org and follow all instructions. The major goal of cultural...
CLINTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WXII 12

ArtsGreensboro: Artist support grant applications are open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Applications are now open for artist support grants in the Triad and surrounding areas. It’s an opportunity to enhance local artistic careers and showcase work. The grants range between $500 to $2,000 and creators of all artistic backgrounds are eligible to apply. That includes artists at various...
GREENSBORO, NC
telegram.com

Letter to the Item editor: Sterling Cultural Council looking for applications for grants

Sterling Cultural Council announces that the Massachusetts Cultural Council opened its grant application process on Sept. 1. The deadline for applying is Oct. 15. Money provided through the Mass. Cultural Council pays for local music concerts in the park during summer months, field trips for school children, artists in residence, community events and more.
STERLING, MA
Portland Tribune

Gresham taking applications for arts and culture grant

City to support local performing arts, festivals and other cultural projects. The Gresham Arts and Culture grant is awarding local art and culture nonprofits up to $6,810. Application forms can be found on the city's website and are due Nov.15 at 12 p.m. Applications can be sent via email to...
GRESHAM, OR
southsoundbiz.com

Applications Open for Historic Preservation Grant in Pierce County

The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission has announced that it is accepting applications through Sept. 28 for its 2022 Preservation Grant Program, which supports historic preservation and history-related project proposals throughout Pierce County. The commission will accept applications until 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Applications will be evaluated by...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Council approves updated Fall Arts Festival request application

The Jackson Town Council on Tuesday gave its blessing to a slightly altered version of the Fall Arts Festival with COVID-19 considerations in mind, as well as a couple of additional tweaks to the originally presented application. The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event, redesigned some...
JACKSON, WY
The Daily News Online

ACWC accepting Community Arts Grants applications

PERRY — The Arts Council for Wyoming County has opened up its 2022 Community Arts Grants cycle. Grants of up to $5,000 are available to community-based organizations, groups, collectives or artists for arts and cultural projects in Wyoming and Allegany counties. Community Arts Grants are sponsored by New York State’s...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Daily Free Press

City council to vote on approving over $2 million in grants to fund local arts

If the docket is approved, Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture could distribute a total of $2,051,903 for the Boston Cultural Fund to help financially support cultural spaces, artists, organizations, programs and events in the South End. The matter will be decided in a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

RI Arts and Humanities Councils award nearly $1 million in grants with federal funds to 121 culture, humanities, arts nonprofits

More than 100 local culture, humanities, and arts nonprofits are benefitting from the RI Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grant (RI CHARG) program, a historic collaborative partnership between the State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities (Humanities Council). The National Endowment for the...
NEWPORT, RI
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
ucbjournal.com

Applications now open for K-12 STEM classroom grants

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network and STEMx network, managed by Battelle, are pleased to announce the 2021-22 K-12 classroom STEM grant program sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization). The grant application is open now at www.tsin.org/classroom-grants and will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilsonville Spokesman

Applications for homeless service grant program now open

The Continuum of Care Program Competition will accept applications until 5 p.m. Nov. 16.Clackamas County Continuum of Care is now accepting applications from nonprofit homeless service providers for federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Prospective applicants have until 5 p.m. PST on Oct. 12 to complete and submit their application here for a share of of approximately $2.7 billion to be dispersed among homeless service providers nationwide. To be eligible for funding, an organization must be nonprofit and must indicate how it will use funds towards projects specifically aimed at permanent supportive housing, transitional...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy