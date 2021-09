ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks in the City of St. Louis. A jury found Briran Blake, 30, of Jefferson County, Illinois, guilty of two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The trial started on Tuesday and the verdict was announced on Friday. Sentencing will be held on December 15, 2021. Blake faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

