Civic Cinema is the theme at Oak Park Film Fest
In 2005, after filmmaker Yves Hughes and I screened “Diversity in Oak Park” at focus groups in Cannes, France, we joined casting director Donna Watts to launch the Oak Park International Film Festival at the Oak Park Public Library, thanks to the largesse of then-Associate Director Jim Madigan. Our vision was to present diverse films with local connections and oft-global themes in a free, non-juried fun festival. It worked.www.oakpark.com
