Canada’s Inflation to Approach 4%, Reinforce BoC October Taper

A (modest) rise in yields combined with a faltering equity sentiment, recently flagged markets’ unease with inevitable choices central banks won’t be able to delay much longer. Until now, the Fed and ECB preferred to err on the side of easy financing conditions rather than risking a premature tightening. With inflation rising and at risk of staying higher for longer, this preoccupation is put in doubt. Delay of action is becoming a source of uncertainty. This conundrum yesterday unraveled into an outright risk-off mood. Other storylines (Evergrande/Chinese financial stability, uncertainty on the US budget/debt ceiling, rising gas and energy bills …) further convinced investors to take some chips off the table. US and European indices lost first support levels, turning the buy-on-dips bias into a ST stop-loss dynamic. Europe declined about 2%. US indices ceded between 1.7% (S&P) and 2.19% (Nasdaq), but closed off intraday lows after a late session rebound. Contrary to last week, the risk sell-off restored the usual safe haven run to core bonds. The decline in yields was mainly driven by inflation expectations (in line with the setback in commodities) rather than real yields. The US and German curves bull flattened with yields at longer maturities tumbling up to 5 bps. The Japanese yen (close USD/JPY at 109.44 from 109.95) and the Swiss franc (EUR/CHF close 1.0879 from 1.0930) regained their safe haven posture. The dollar first outperformed the euro, but EUR/USD avoided a break below 1.17. Closing at 1.1728, the damage was limited after all. Smaller and commodity-related currencies were hit hard. Sterling was no exception with EUR/GBP closing at 0.8585 (from 0.854). In Central Europe, the forint and the zloty faced strong headwinds. EUR/PLN cleared the key 4.60 reference.

