Canada's Inflation to Approach 4%, Reinforce BoC October Taper

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar is close to erasing its yearly gains even though the Bank of Canada is ahead of other central banks in terms of withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus. Expectations of tapering appear to have been fully priced in, so investors are seeking fresh incentives to turn bullish on the loonie again. Hotter-than-anticipated inflation might be one such incentive. The latest readings on the consumer price index (CPI) are out on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.

