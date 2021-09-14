ACGC takes over top spot in 1A boys cross country rankings

The Dino cross country team traveled to Nephi for the Juab Cross Country Invitational. Four meets into the season and the Dinos had been looking for a top finish on the leader board. Juab was their coming out party, taking the top three spots and four top ten finishers for the boys. Carbon claimed the top spot with 31 points well ahead of second place Manti’s 68.

