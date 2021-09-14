ACGC takes over top spot in 1A boys cross country rankings
(State) The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their updated team cross country rankings. There’s a change at the top in Class 1A boys as ACGC trades spots with Earlham. Teams from area conference that are in the rankings are listed below. Complete rankings can be viewed here: IATC September 14th Rankings
Class 1A
Boys
1. ACGC
2. Earlham
4. Ogden
5. Central Decatur
7. Woodbine
9. St. Albert
18. Madrid
19. Missouri Valley
Girls
2. Logan-Magnolia
7. Earlham
14. ACGC
18. Central Decatur
19. Tri-Center
Class 2A
Boys
6. DM Christian
Girls
11. Van Meter
13. DM Christian
Class 3A
Boys
8. Glenwood
9. ADM
19. Winterset
Girls
15. Glenwood
17. Harlan
