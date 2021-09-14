CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACGC takes over top spot in 1A boys cross country rankings

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(State) The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their updated team cross country rankings. There’s a change at the top in Class 1A boys as ACGC trades spots with Earlham. Teams from area conference that are in the rankings are listed below. Complete rankings can be viewed here: IATC September 14th Rankings

Class 1A

Boys

1. ACGC

2. Earlham

4. Ogden

5. Central Decatur

7. Woodbine

9. St. Albert

18. Madrid

19. Missouri Valley

Girls

2. Logan-Magnolia

7. Earlham

14. ACGC

18. Central Decatur

19. Tri-Center

Class 2A

Boys

6. DM Christian

Girls

11. Van Meter

13. DM Christian

Class 3A

Boys

8. Glenwood

9. ADM

19. Winterset

Girls

15. Glenwood

17. Harlan

