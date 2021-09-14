CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Clearly Edits Mike Richards’ Introduction as Short-Lived Host

“Jeopardy!” awkwardly fired up its new season Monday with short-lived host Mike Richards … and it’s evident from watching the clip — the editors hacked away the opening pleasantries. You gotta imagine … when the episode was shot and Richards was expected to begin a long run as Alex Trebek’s...

CinemaBlend

Those Ken Jennings Tweets Reportedly Cost Him The Jeopardy Job, Leading To Mike Richards Fiasco

Jeopardy! has had a rollercoaster of a year, as the iconic game show has sought to find a new host to replace the late, great Alex Trebek. In doing so, numerous celebrities were brought on as guest hosts, which culminated in executive producer Mike Richards being tapped for the job. However, Richards was soon forced to step down after a wave of controversy. But as it turns out, the fiasco was nearly avoided, as former champ Ken Jennings was apparently being eyed for the job -- that is until some controversial tweets cost him the job.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Jeopardy! Distracts Us From Mike Richards With … Alex Trebek’s Name?

Oh, did you actually think Jeopardy! would kick off its season premiere with a “WE’RE SORRY” disclaimer and a bunch of “WE KNOW” chyrons? We mean, that would’ve been terrific, but no. Not yet, anyway. To answer the question you’re in the mood for: No, the game show didn’t acknowledge the Mike Richards hosting catastrophe during its September 13 episode (the first since Richards’s spectacular self-implosion occurred in mid-August). Instead, it opened with a 20-second segment informing viewers that the studio has been renamed The Alex Trebek Stage. Alex’s wife Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nikki were all present when Jeopardy! made the dedication in the late host’s honor. Besides that, it was business as usual behind the lecterns, with Richards even getting a “First Day on the Job” clue category during the Double Jeopardy round. Because “Examples of Game Show Icaruses” was a little too long for those blue tiles.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Jeopardy opens new season with Alex Trebek's family and a pre-ousting Mike Richards as host

The ousted producer-host kicked off Jeopardy season 38 with a pre-recorded episode filmed before he left the show following controversial remarks about marginalized groups. Jeopardy launched season 38 on a bittersweet note all around: The long-running game show opened with a sweet tribute to late host Alex Trebek, and segued into a pre-recorded competition round presided over by the now-ousted producer-star Mike Richards.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have a Lot to Say About Mike Richards' Episodes Following His Firing

Jeopardy! is airing a handful of Mike Richards-hosted episodes this week, despite his previous exit and firing. Richards was an executive producer on Jeopardy! and in August was announced as the show's new permanent host. Less than two weeks later, he stepped down from the hosting position, after the resurfacing of some sexist and insensitive comments he made during a 2013 podcast. Then, on Aug. 31, he was officially let go from his producer roles on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Mike Richards’ First Episode as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Makes No Mention of Scandal (Column)

Mike Richards’ first episode as host of “Jeopardy!” — one of what would end up totaling only five — taped Aug. 19 but only aired, after his ouster, on Monday night. He was introduced by longtime announcer Johnny Gilbert as “the host of ‘Jeopardy!’”; he delivered brief tributes to Gilbert and to his predecessor Alex Trebek up top. And viewers who hadn’t been following the saga of his hiring and eventual firing over the past months might be forgiven for being very confused by a broadcast that offered no clarity about absolutely any of it. Richards had been the show’s executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ fired Mike Richards. But his time on the show isn’t over — yet

“Jeopardy!” hasn’t changed that much over the years. “I love that the show is such a stalwart,” Ken Jennings told the Deseret News last year after winning the “Greatest of All Time” tournament. “Tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ almost down to the second will be the same as an episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ from 1995 or 1985. They got it right the first time. And there’s just not a lot that’s like that in our culture, that never dumbed down or sped up.”
TV SHOWS
centralrecorder.com

Jeopardy Season 38 Contestant Reveals the significant changes Mike Richards firing made to the show!

Jeopardy! The new season’s contestants revealed a remarkable change to the show after he taped himself. Samit Sarkar is the deputy managing editor. Polygon On Twitter revealed that he was among the 11 contestants who appeared during Mike Richards’s day as a “permanent” Host. Sarkar stated that Richards was fired one day after Sarkar had filmed his episode. He also claimed that he didn’t receive the photo taken with the disgraced former executive producer.
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Alex Trebek family’s sweet tribute on Mike Richards' first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode: 'We dedicated the stage'

"Jeopardy!" is back for its monumental 38th season with a host that viewers thought they got rid of — and a tear-jerking tribute to its late beloved host. Former executive producer and would-be host Mike Richards’ episode aired Monday in a pre-recorded segment. He hosted the show just before his ousting when some controversial comments he made in the past came to light.
CELEBRITIES
Deseret News

And the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

As the quest for a permanent “Jeopardy!” host began last season, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years rotated through 16 guest hosts. Every single host sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the...
TV SHOWS
Decider

Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Ex-‘Jeopardy’ Boss Mike Richards

For the first time since the Jeopardy! host debacle began, Mayim Bialik has opened up about ex-host/EP Mike Richards. In a tell-all piece for Newsweek, Bialik talked about why hosting the show is her dream — even suggesting she’d give up her first child to become the permanent host! In the article, the current host also touched on the situation regarding Richards stepping down as both host and EP.
CELEBRITIES
Times Reporter

'Jeopardy!' premiere: Matt Amodio continues winning streak, as ousted Mike Richards hosts

"Jeopardy!" returned for its 38th season Monday with a contestant who continued to make history and a host who's now history. From what has been newly renamed "The Alex Trebek Stage" in honor of the series' longtime host, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November, Mike Richards was welcomed by announcer Johnny Gilbert as "the host of 'Jeopardy!'" But his brief reign will end with Friday's episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Jeopardy!' not releasing traditional contestant photos with Mike Richards following host's ousting: report

"Jeopardy!" contestants are reportedly not getting their traditional host photos if they were among the handful of people in games with ousted host Mike Richards. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the show's executive producer a week and a half later, after it was discovered podcasts he had made in 2013 and 2014 contained demeaning remarks about women and minorities. His ouster came after he had completed a week's worth of taping shows for the new season, and Sony couldn't redo them without affecting the game's integrity.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Review: The Long, Painful Goodbye Of Mike Richards

Mike Richards’ head-spinning string of humiliations continued tonight with the first day of his last week as Jeopardy! host airing in syndication, all the proof needed that even without the recent resurfacing of sexist and crude past comments the blink-and-miss-him replacement for Alex Trebek never was destined for game show greatness. A Central Casting caricature of the bland, charmless, Wonder Bread game show emcees of earlier eras, Richards was a lousy choice from the get-go. Jeopardy! producers had the opportunity to replace the late, beloved Trebek with a host that could expand the game show canvas in new and diverse ways. A...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mike Richards Subtly Addressed Major Backlash On-Air Over Initially Taking Full-Time Hosting Gig

If you blinked you may have missed it, but disgraced Jeopardy! host Mike Richards subtly addressed the overwhelming backlash against him in last night’s episode. Richards’ tenure as the permanent host of the popular game show didn’t last long. But he did film one days worth of episodes – so five in total – that are currently airing this week. His handful of hosted episodes to kick off the new season began on Monday.
TV & VIDEOS

