Morf3D has invested in two SLM 500 and one NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing platforms, which will be installed at its new headquarters next year. In 2022, the new machine additions will help Morf3D in its bid to ‘transform supply chain norms and develop a certified production system to accelerate the industrialisation of Digital Manufacturing’ from the 90,000-square-foot Applied Digital Manufacturing Center (ADMC). With the SLM Solutions platforms, Morf3D will look to ramp up a global production set up that promises improved production lead time, order flexibility, cost efficiency and quality.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO