To expand STEM and critical workforce programs, UNC Wilmington will offer two new undergraduate degrees. The university has received approval from the UNC Board of Governors to begin two new bachelor of science programs: cybersecurity and intelligent systems engineering. UNCW is the first institution in the UNC System to offer undergraduate degrees in those disciplines. The programs are slated to start in fall 2022, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO