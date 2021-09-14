Introduction to Triangle Inno: who we are, what we do and why we're here
Welcome to Triangle Inno, a new digital media, events and data company focused on local innovation. We’re part of a growing network of sites – we’re in Boston (launched in ’08), D.C. (’12), Chicago (’14), Austin (’15), the Twin Cities (’17), Rhode Island (’17), Cincinnati (’17) Atlanta (’18), Wisconsin (’18), Richmond (’18), Colorado (’18), Tampa Bay (’19), Charlotte ('19), North Texas ('19), Houston ('21), Buffalo ('21), Orlando ('21), St. Louis (21) and Miami ('21) – committed to covering, connecting and catalyzing the people, companies, trends and topics that are driving and defining local startup and tech communities.www.bizjournals.com
