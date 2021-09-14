CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Introduction to Triangle Inno: who we are, what we do and why we're here

By Sougata Mukherjee
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Triangle Inno, a new digital media, events and data company focused on local innovation. We’re part of a growing network of sites – we’re in Boston (launched in ’08), D.C. (’12), Chicago (’14), Austin (’15), the Twin Cities (’17), Rhode Island (’17), Cincinnati (’17) Atlanta (’18), Wisconsin (’18), Richmond (’18), Colorado (’18), Tampa Bay (’19), Charlotte ('19), North Texas ('19), Houston ('21), Buffalo ('21), Orlando ('21), St. Louis (21) and Miami ('21) – committed to covering, connecting and catalyzing the people, companies, trends and topics that are driving and defining local startup and tech communities.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
localemagazine.com

Here’s Why We’re Headed to Tucson This September—#4 Is Our Favorite

Golf, Fine Dining and an Infinity Pool Await at This Tucson Resort. Sunshine, the open road, wind whipping through your hair—there’s something about taking a long drive through the desert that stirs up feelings of true adventure. And while we all know that what matters is the journey and not the destination, these three Omni Resort locations are definitely worth the trip. Take advantage of the extended summer the west coast desert offers—plus Omni’s impressive summer specials that go through September 30—with a memorable weekend away. Whether you’re sun-chasing or seeking a closer connection with nature, these three road trips are bound to yield amazing memories. Grab your favorite passenger, press play on our Roadtrip Essentials playlist and set your GPS to Omni Tucson National Resort. Tucson Arizona Road Trip.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Rhode Island State
Triangle Business Journal

The 25 hottest housing markets: How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped where people buy homes

The housing market has been on absolute fire, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. When the pandemic first hit home in the United States in March 2020, there was an immediate slump in homebuying activity as shelter-in-place orders and other government mandates were issued. Schools, offices and other public spaces closed, and everyone hunkered down for a wildly uncertain future.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What We Do#Triangle Inno#The Twin Cities#Raleigh Durham#American
Triangle Business Journal

North Carolina labor force shouldn't be shrinking

North Carolina’s economy has enjoyed a substantial recovery from the depths of the Great Suppression — that is, from the Covid-19 downturn of 2020. Most businesses are back up and operating; so are schools and universities. More employees than ever before are working from home. That’s had positive consequences for worker satisfaction and traffic congestion (although the consequences for productivity are admittedly unclear). State government is flush with revenue. North Carolina’s headline unemployment rate was just 4.4 percent in July. Lurking beneath these positive trends are some troubling signs, however. Perhaps the most obvious is what the headline unemployment rate, called the U-3 rate, doesn’t measure.
ECONOMY
Triangle Business Journal

Syneos Health scoops up California firm to further boost clinical trial recruitment using tech

One of the largest contract research organizations in the Triangle has boosted its clinical trial recruiting efforts with the acquisition of a California company. Syneos (Nasdaq: SYNH) on Wednesday said it has acquired StudyKIK, a tech-enabled clinical trial recruitment and retention firm that launched in 2014 and is based in Irvine, California. The company manages over 1,000 indication-specific patient community groups and works with over 3,800 research sites across the globe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Triangle Business Journal

Sale tops $9M for Raleigh office building by Harris Teeter-anchored retail center

A 3-story office building in North Raleigh has changed hands in a sale topping $9 million. On Monday, real estate firm The Runnymede Corporation of Virginia Beach, Virginia, paid $9.2 million for the 43,000-square-foot office building. The property is situated on 3.45 acres at 7200 Creedmoor Road south of a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center at the corner of Stonehedge Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Industry Week

'We're Ready for AI, But We Don't Know Where to Start'

Creating the platform to collect and use data is one of the biggest challenges for smaller manufacturers. A quarter of Indiana’s economic output is based in manufacturing, and the transition to becoming data-driven and using artificial intelligence holds the possibility for broad economic impact among manufacturers, who, at this point, are missing a golden opportunity and lagging behind national trends.
TECHNOLOGY
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle

Comments / 0

Community Policy