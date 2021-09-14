Girl reunites with mom after allegedly being abducted by dad in 2007

A Florida girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in 2007 is back in her mother’s arms after reconnecting with her via social media, police said. The girl’s mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, told cops in Clermont she got a message from someone claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, on Sept. 2 — nearly 14 years after she was allegedly taken by her father, police said in a statement Monday.