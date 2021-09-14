CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiler Abrasives’ “Multi-Pass Welding Guide” provides information on proper abrasives selection, usage

Cover picture for the articleWeiler Abrasives offers a downloadable PDF of its new “Multi-Pass Welding Guide.” The company developed the guide for industries that commonly weld thick metal joints with multiple passes for increased strength, including oil and gas, pressure vessel, construction, and shipbuilding. The guide provides step-by-step instructions for abrasives selection and usage...

