It doesn't really matter how old you are, Young Adult novels are a whole lot of fun to read. The genre has come a very long way since many of us were pre-teens and teens. In fact, many Latinx authors are taking advantage of the moment and telling their stories through a lens geared towards a younger audience, but that's often as impactful and entertaining for full-fledged grown-ups as well. We've found ourselves endlessly impressed with the literature coming from authors like Elizabeth Acevedo and Elisabet Velasquez, and we're so thankful that there's a huge space in the genre for both established and up-and-coming Latinx authors. These stories not only have the power to help us feel seen, but they also have the power to expose individuals who aren't Latinx to our unique perspective from a young age, and that's what representation is all about.

