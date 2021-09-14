CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uinta County, WY

Incoming data center hits minor utility delay

By Sep 14, 2021
Uinta County Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON — Representatives working to build a data center in Uinta County attended the county commission meeting last week when commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 7. County planner Kent Williams asked the commission to approve a change of location for the already-approved conditional use permit for the Hyperscale CUP Data Center. Company representatives Trenton Thornock and Brady Thornock then addressed the commission.

uintacountyherald.com

Comments / 0

