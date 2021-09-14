CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox activate Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito while placing Andrew Vaughn on injured list in flurry of roster moves

 7 days ago

The White Sox have activated shortstop Tim Anderson and right-hander Lucas Giolito from the injured list, they announced Tuesday morning amid a flurry of roster moves.

chatsports.com

Tim Anderson ‘feels good’ but isn’t ready to rejoin the Chicago White Sox lineup yet: ‘I can’t wait to get back out there,’ the injured shortstop says

“It will be nicer when he’s actually in the lineup, but it’s good to see him,” La Russa said. “He’s feeling better. I hope he gets the green light soon. Anderson had a big series against the Oakland Athletics during last season’s American League wild-card series, collecting nine hits in the three games. But all he could do was watch this week when the Sox returned to Oaklandand dropped two of three. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 29 with a left hamstring strain.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Sit Andrew Vaughn With Sore Legs, Adam Engel Back Soon

Vaughn sits with sore legs as Engel nears return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's good news and bad news on the injury front in the Chicago White Sox' outfield. Left fielder Andrew Vaughn missed his third straight game Sunday as he deals with soreness in his...
MLB
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn sitting for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vaughn will move to the bench on Friday with Gavin Sheets starting in left field. Sheets will bat sixth versus right-hander Tanner Houck and the Red Sox. numberFire's models project...
MLB
Person
Zack Collins
Person
Seby Zavala
Person
Lucas Giolito
NBC Chicago

White Sox Soldier on Without Tim Anderson, Whose IL Stay Rolls on

OAKLAND, Calif. — There's still no timetable on when Tim Anderson will be back at the top of the Chicago White Sox' lineup. The star shortstop is on the injured list with a hamstring issue that's frequently been described as general leg soreness by White Sox manager Tony La Russa. What started as a string of four missed games in late August has morphed into an IL stint with a heretofore unannounced end for one of the leaders and main bringers of energy on the South Side.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Shows Hometown Fans How Dream Came True

OAKLAND, Calif. — Andrew Vaughn's rookie season has been defined by a constant focus, a consistent professional approach. But things weren't always this way for the Northern California native. "When we came here, I was too young," the Chicago White Sox rookie said of the Oakland Coliseum during a Thursday...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox activate RHP Lance Lynn from 10-day injured list

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox activated All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list on Friday. Lynn had been sidelined by right knee inflammation. The 34-year-old Lynn is slated to start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Lambert got his...
MLB
sacramentosun.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn aims to shake slump in finale vs. A's

Chicago White Sox rookie Andrew Vaughn will attempt to give family and friends something to cheer about when his so-far-quiet homecoming ends Thursday afternoon against the host Oakland Athletics. The lifelong San Francisco Bay Area resident and former University of California star has gone 0-for-9 with three strikeouts in the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Big roster moves made on Tuesday

(Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox are getting more and more ready for the playoffs with each passing day. They are resting some guys up who have little injuries and resting players who could use a break. With a double-digit lead in the division and a magic number in the single digits, you have that luxury. Now, the White Sox made some moves on Tuesday that would be defined as “big”.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox roster moves: TA, Giolito return, Vaughn to IL

As expected, two of the Chicago White Sox' most important players are back from their respective stays on the injured list. As was forecasted last week, the White Sox brought shortstop Tim Anderson and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito off the IL ahead of the start of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, which begins Tuesday night on the South Side.
MLB
Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson will be returning on Tuesday night

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) The straw that stirs the Chicago White Sox’s drink in Tim Anderson is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. However, his name might not be on every lineup card for each game down the stretch run toward the postseason.
MLB
numberfire.com

Tim Anderson (hamstring) returns to White Sox's lineup on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (hamstring) is batting leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson will return to the field after Chicago's shortstop spent time on their injured list with a left hamstring strain and Seby Zavala was given a breather. In a matchup against left-hander...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez as Andrew Vaughn Lands on IL: ‘We Need You'

Jiménez as Vaughn lands on IL: ‘We need you’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andrew Vaughn had been ignoring Eloy Jiménez’s favorite bit while fielding questions from reporters lined up on the other side of the dugout railing. But now, Vaughn’s serene expression broke, and he turned toward the bat knob Jiménez had thrust in front of his face like a microphone.
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox star Tim Anderson is back from injury for playoff push

The Chicago White Sox are getting a key figure back in their lineup with the postseason nearing. The team has activated star shortstop Tim Anderson off the 10-day IL:. While the White Sox basically have the AL Central crown locked up with a 12.5 game lead over the Cleveland Indians, having Anderson back in the fold is huge. He’s been arguably their best hitter across the last two seasons and is batting .302 with 14 bombs in 2021. The former first-rounder is a sparkplug at the top of the lineup for Tony La Russa’s squad and also gives Chicago speed on the basepaths, swiping 17 bags this season.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lineup Change Promising Sign for Tim Anderson's Health

ARLINGTON, Texas – Tim Anderson took ground balls at shortstop during pregame batting practice Friday, after the White Sox changed their lineup to include him in the series opener against the Rangers. For the first time since returning from the injured list (left hamstring strain) earlier this week, Anderson is...
MLB
All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

