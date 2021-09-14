White Sox activate Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito while placing Andrew Vaughn on injured list in flurry of roster moves

The Chicago White Sox are getting a key figure back in their lineup with the postseason nearing. The team has activated star shortstop Tim Anderson off the 10-day IL:. While the White Sox basically have the AL Central crown locked up with a 12.5 game lead over the Cleveland Indians, having Anderson back in the fold is huge. He’s been arguably their best hitter across the last two seasons and is batting .302 with 14 bombs in 2021. The former first-rounder is a sparkplug at the top of the lineup for Tony La Russa’s squad and also gives Chicago speed on the basepaths, swiping 17 bags this season.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO