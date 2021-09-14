Molecular Biologist's Intricately Detailed Metal Sculptures Merge Art With Science

Pakistani-American artist Aatika Rehman is saying goodbye to Northern California after 13 years spent here painting, growing and raising her four daughters together with her husband Sami. Deeply in love with natural beauty and vibrant communities, Aatika and her family are ready for the next chapter and will be relocating to Colorado. Aatika’s show, “Saying Goodbye,” features her signature style work; splashy, vibrant, vital abstracts that dance color across the canvas and through your senses. This collection is an homage to her life and journey in Northern California, and is on view—and for sale—at local and woman-owned cafe Retrograde Roasters in Sebastopol, and will be viewable until the end of September. Stop in for a latte and a look at Aatika’s vital nod to Northern California. Retrograde Roasters is located on 130 S. Main St. #103, Sebastopol, and cafe hours are Monday–Friday, 11am to 5pm, and Saturday–Sunday, 11am to 4pm. “Saying Goodbye” is on display through Sept. 30. For more information about the artist visit aatikarehman.com.

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO