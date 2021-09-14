CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Molecular Biologist's Intricately Detailed Metal Sculptures Merge Art With Science

By Kimberley Mok
Tree Hugger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs recent events in the world are making plainly clear, there is a growing disconnect between the general public and the scientific community. This mistrust breeds the spread of dangerous misinformation and societal fragmentation, precisely at the time when humanity needs to act in solidarity on dire emergencies like the ongoing climate crisis.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Say That a Fifth Dimension Could Be on the Horizon

Scientists often get asked if they do new experiments in the lab or keep repeating older ones that they know the results for sure. While most scientists do the former, the progress of science also depends on doing the latter and confirming if what we believe we know holds true in light of the new information as well.
counton2.com

Spooky “sounds” in space- A Moment of Science

Despite what horror movies might tell you- space isn’t quiet. While it is true that the traditional soundwaves that we hear with our ears cannot travel through the airless vacuum of space- other types of energy waves can and have been recorded by instruments on spacecraft which scientists then convert into sounds we can hear!
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Public Art#The University Of Chicago#Blender#Naphrys#3d
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
villagelife.com

Artist Kobayashi blends art and science

Gold Country Artists Gallery, an award-winning gallery in Placerville, announces its newest artist — French beader and wire sculptor Sofya Kobayashi. Raised by an artist but trained as a mathematician and paleontologist, Kobayashi came from a family that “marched to the beat of their own drums.” She continued family tradition by creating her own path, blending her love of science, math, nature and art. Kobayashi explained the theme of her work as art from nature, drawing her inspiration from the “Glass Flowers” collection and the Victorian botanical illustrations she discovered during her explorations through the Harvard Museum of Natural History. It was her love for the natural world that led to, but didn’t end with, a Ph.D. in earth and planetary sciences from Harvard University.
PLACERVILLE, CA
nextbigfuture.com

Science and Roadmap Details for Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Here are a Lawrence Livermore and ARPA-E presentation on the science and roadmap details for Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS). CFS has completed and validated their 20 Tesla magnet system which is critical for massively reducing the size of a commercial Tokamak. CFS has raised $215 million and now have a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Rosen’s animal sculptures invite pause, contemplation

Sculptor Jane Rosen’s wish in life is to help others see her vision of nature: “If they saw what I see, they wouldn’t destroy it.”. Rosen’s newest exhibition at Tayloe Piggott Gallery is titled “Paws | Pause.” The homonymic name nods to her recurring artistic preoccupation with nature and animals, but also to the meditative nature of the pandemic isolation in which Rosen worked on her sculptures. The exhibition, which opened Aug. 5 and runs through Sept. 26, will be on display at the gallery throughout the duration of the Fall Arts Festival.
VISUAL ART
pacificsun.com

Culture Crush: Art openings, conversations with biologists, and a return to in-person theatre

Pakistani-American artist Aatika Rehman is saying goodbye to Northern California after 13 years spent here painting, growing and raising her four daughters together with her husband Sami. Deeply in love with natural beauty and vibrant communities, Aatika and her family are ready for the next chapter and will be relocating to Colorado. Aatika’s show, “Saying Goodbye,” features her signature style work; splashy, vibrant, vital abstracts that dance color across the canvas and through your senses. This collection is an homage to her life and journey in Northern California, and is on view—and for sale—at local and woman-owned cafe Retrograde Roasters in Sebastopol, and will be viewable until the end of September. Stop in for a latte and a look at Aatika’s vital nod to Northern California. Retrograde Roasters is located on 130 S. Main St. #103, Sebastopol, and cafe hours are Monday–Friday, 11am to 5pm, and Saturday–Sunday, 11am to 4pm. “Saying Goodbye” is on display through Sept. 30. For more information about the artist visit aatikarehman.com.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
News-Topic

Over 150 works of art at sculpture celebration

Sculptors and spectators alike gathered at the T.H Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir on Saturday as live music filled the air during the Caldwell Art Council’s 35th Annual Sculpture Festival. The festival boasted around 60 sculptors from all over the United States, showing over 150 pieces of art. Among the...
LENOIR, NC
Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Jedd Novatt's Huracán Sculptures

Internationally acclaimed Contemporary Artist, Jedd Novatt has a visual language that defines his signatory linear aesthetic; an interpretation of factual environmental apexes manifested through lines, angles, and vertices that engage negative space against positive. The artworks theoretically propel themselves through the firmaments of space, carried by the dynamic spatial vibrations found within the arrangements. The momentum is purposefully and perfectly contrasted and even constrained with his choice of rigid and weighted materiality.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Plant biologist turns to TikTok to show kids science in action

Katie Murphy is a plant biologist. She researches corn and tobacco plants at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She's also the host of "Real Time Science," a series of videos that she uploads to TikTok and Instagram. She shows kids examples of her experiments in the field and the lab, along with other tidbits about her life as a scientist - such as how to make a hair tie out of a disposable glovewhen you forget your hair tie at home. We interviewed Murphy about her work, what she loves about science and other fun things she likes to do.
WILDLIFE
swnewsmedia.com

New sculpture brings art to life at the Arboretum

Artist John Sterner’s two dimensional work will be on display in the Cafe Gallery at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Oct. 12-Dec. 1. The show is included with gate admission, which is free for members, $15 for non-members 16 years and older and free for children 15 years and younger. Sterner...
State News

Quark!: where the intersection of science and art meets

The intersection of science, art and everyday life is now located on Grand River Avenue. Quark!, an arts and science store, opened on Aug. 4, 2021, offering a variety of carefully curated products selected to spark curiosity and joy in customers. “Quarks are subatomic particles,” owner Renee Leone said. “They’re...
VISUAL ART
spectrumnews1.com

Sculptor makes art out of scrap metal

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio sculptor is busy these days creating works of art from scrap metal across the state. When you see the sparks flying at Mike Ensminger's workshop, you know he’s creating something special. “I’m good at shooting sparks so this is what I’m doing,” said Ensminger, owner...
ELYRIA, OH
TrendHunter.com

Eroded Car-Shaped Artful Sculptures

Daniel Arsham is kept busy with his ongoing projects -- one of which is the brand new Eroded Carrera RS art sculpture that perfectly depicts the iconic vehicle. It is based on the notable 1973 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring that is set to join his ongoing Future Relic series. The...
DESIGN
Columbia University

Art, Science, and Joy

The Zuckerman Institute's Education Lab remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but you can still view DISTER RONDON’s mural IN SCIENCE WE TRUST from the windows on 129th Street. RONDON's mural celebrates scientists as "real people, a part of our collective community: worldwide and local." Here is RONDON creating the mural along with his daughter who is fully enjoying the space.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy