API Security 101: Improper Assets Management

This is the second of three guest blogs as part of our collaboration with Cequence. In the first blog on August 30, I wrote about how we’ve seen the level of API security knowledge increase since our initial research in 2019 but more must be done to secure the use of APIs in today’s hyperconnected world. In that first blog, I noted that CISOs (particularly in financial services organizations) and software developers have stepped up their API security game and I’ve seen a general increase in API security maturity. Nonetheless, reported API security vulnerabilities and API-related security breaches continue to pop up every month. Hence, more must be done.

