Listen up, we’ve got good news and bad news. Okay, actually it’s technically all amazing news split into immediate and delayed gratification, but you get what we mean. The Lumineers have announced the impending release of their eagerly awaited fourth album BRIGHTSIDE. But you’ll have to wait until Friday, January 14, 2022 for it to drop. On the bright side (sorry we had to), pre-orders are available now.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO