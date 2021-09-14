Getting Started with Data-centric Security

Today’s current business climate is one of unprecedented change and a seemingly endless need for adaptation. The organizations which are charging forward and thriving—and the ones who will continue to do so—embrace technology to help drive a more customer-focused strategy. The question now becomes: How can you deliver on the promise of a customer-centric approach? The best way is through data analytics. Using this approach can help companies, and their leaders, plan for new challenges and opportunities, now and in the future.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO