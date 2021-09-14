Cooper Tire Recalls Two Tires
Information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain Evolution H/T 245/70R16 tires. The Tire Identification Number (TIN) states the incorrect manufacture date of the tire. The correct code is 2317, and the subject tires are incorrectly marked with 1723. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires For Light Vehicles” and number 574, “Tire Identification & Recordkeeping,” NHTSA said, adding that Cooper Tire will replace the tires, free of charge.www.tirereview.com
Comments / 2