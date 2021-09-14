CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What is Driving the Surge of Ransomware Attacks?

By Cybereason Security Team
securityboulevard.com
 8 days ago

Some major ransomware attacks have dominated the headlines recently. Back in the beginning of May, for instance, the Colonial Pipeline Company suspended its daily transportation of 100 million gallons of fuel between Houston, Texas and New York Harbor following an infection at the hands of the DarkSide ransomware gang. The ensuing disruption caused fuel shortages as well as panic buying of gas along the East Coast.

securityboulevard.com

martechseries.com

Executives’ Ransomware Concerns Are High, But Few Are Prepared for Such Attacks

The vast majority (86.7%) of C-suite and other executives say they expect the number of cyberattacks targeting their organizations to increase over the next 12 months, according to a recent Deloitte poll. And while 64.8% of polled executives say that ransomware is a cyber threat posing major concern to their organizations over the next 12 months, only 33.3% say that their organizations have simulated ransomware attacks to prepare for such an incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Triple Extortion Ransomware: A New Challenge For Defenders

Ransomware developers have powerful financial incentives to continue adding new features to their code. From developers to affiliates, these malicious pieces of software enrich countless cyber criminals at great expense to victims, and will likely continue to do so into the future. The average ransom demand has climbed more than 500% between 2020 and 2021, and the average payout has spiked 82% in that same period according to research from Unit 42.
TECHNOLOGY
healthitsecurity.com

MA Hospital Faces Class Action Suit After Paying Ransomware Attackers

Local news outlet The Sun Chronicle reported that a class action lawsuit was filed in Plymouth Superior Court on August 26, claiming that the provider failed to safeguard its data against ransomware attacks. In addition to impacting Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s data, the incident also impacted Harbor Medical Associates, South Shore...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Texas State
securityboulevard.com

Nuspire Report Confirms Massive Spike in Ransomware Attacks

Nuspire, a provider of managed security services, published a report today that found a 55,239% increase in ransomware activity a few weeks prior to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack conducted by DarkSide ransomware group. Josh Smith, a cyberthreat analyst for Nuspire, said there is no absolute correlation between the rise...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

How to Plan for and Recover from Different Strains of Ransomware Attacks

There has been no shortage of ransomware headlines in 2021. While these attacks can shut down critical IT systems for extended periods, Rubrik has helped numerous customers quickly recover from ransomware events and get their businesses back up and running. This blog consists of two important sections. First, we’ll detail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
biztechmagazine.com

How Nonprofits Can Defend Against Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware has become a top concern for organizations large and small as high-profile incidents have grabbed headlines. Nonprofit charitable organizations have been targeted as well — and in some cases, law enforcement has been unable to assist. While some have turned to cyber insurance, the model has its limits, according...
CHARITIES
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Guest column: Preventing and responding to ransomware attacks

Many Tampa Bay businesses of varying sizes have experienced the paralyzing effects of ransomware: An employee logs into the computer network only to find a message on the screen that all files on the network are encrypted and unavailable unless the business pays a ransom. Initial, frantic efforts to decrypt the files without paying the ransom are unsuccessful. Business operations are on hold while executives and tech support try to figure out what happened and how to regain access to the files and resume business as usual.
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
biztechmagazine.com

Ransomware: What Financial Firms Need to Know

Financial services companies are frequent targets of ransomware attacks. In May, the DarkSide and Ragnar Locker groups hit several small banks in quick succession, and in July, multiple firms were hit by the REvil criminal network as part of a $70 million attack. On September 4, a bank in California found itself compromised by the AVOS Locker gang, which called out the breach on its official leak site.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Upcoming US Sanctions Aim to Drive Out Crypto Ransomware Payments

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to impose sanctions and issue new guidance to stop ransomware hackers from profiting from attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 17). New mandates against money laundering and terror financing are also coming down the pike by year's end that aim to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biden sanctions cryptocurrency exchange over ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling illegal payments from ransomware attacks, officials said, part of a broader crackdown on the growing threat. The Treasury Department accused Suex OTC, S.R.O. of facilitating transactions involving illicit...
U.S. POLITICS
Southern Minnesota News

Crystal Valley computer systems infected by ransomware attack

Mankato-based Crystal Valley says a ransomware attack has infected their computer systems. The attack “severely interrupted” the daily operations, according to a company press release. The co-op is working with cyber security experts to secure their systems and will not accept major credit cards at their cardtrols until further notice....
COMPUTERS
#Endpoint Security#Security Management#Attackers#Dhs#Russian#Yahoo News#Gartner#Fy 2021#Campus Technology#Cfo#The Wall Street Journal#British#Wannacry#Usd
The Independent

Biden administration targets ransomware payment 'enablers'

The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the financial marketplace for criminal ransomware gangs, announcing sanctions against a Russia-based virtual currency brokerage that officials say has processed illicit transactions for attackers.The Treasury Department sanctions are aimed at disrupting the economic infrastructure of a ransomware threat that has surged over the last year and targeted vital corporations and critical infrastructure, including a major fuel pipeline. Ransomware payments reached more than $400 million in 2020, the costliest year on record.The goal of the action is to go after the “financial enablers” of ransomware gangs, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters...
U.S. POLITICS
ciodive.com

Boards rethink incident response playbook as ransomware surges

The surge in ransomware over the past year has led corporate boards to take a much more active role in overseeing cybersecurity issues, according to an expert panel speaking Tuesday at the Rubrik Data Security Summit. Major enterprises are facing heightened risks of data breaches, reputational risk and millions of dollars in ransom payments, legal costs, and lost productivity.
ECONOMY
bleepingcomputer.com

Howard University shuts down network after ransomware attack

The private Howard University in Washington disclosed that it suffered a ransomware attack late last week and is currently working to restore affected systems. University officials expect full recovery from the incident to take a long time although work is being done to remediate the situation as quickly as possible.
COLLEGES
securityboulevard.com

Webinar: Inside the REvil Ransomware – Pick Your Path

Webinar: Inside the REvil Ransomware – Pick Your Path. Today’s ransomware actors are operating to devastating effect as evidenced by the Colonial Pipeline and JBS attacks, showing that a successful attack can disrupt any business. How would you and your organization handle such an attack?. Join us for a tabletop...
SOFTWARE
Public Safety
Public Safety
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware Defense: The File Data Factor

Ransomware is no longer just targeting low-hanging fruit, nor can good backups alone protect you. IT organizations need to create a multilayered defense that goes beyond cybersecurity to incorporate modern data management strategies, particularly for unstructured file data. Aside from the pandemic, ransomware has become one of the gravest threats...
COMPUTERS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cybercriminals use pandemic to attack schools and colleges

Cyberattacks have hit schools and colleges harder than any other industry during the pandemic. In 2020, including the costs of downtime, repairs and lost opportunities, the average ransomware attack cost educational institutions $2.73 million. That is $300,000 more than the next-highest sector – distributors and transportation companies. From Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, 2021, educational […] The post Cybercriminals use pandemic to attack schools and colleges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EDUCATION
securityboulevard.com

Insider Threat Personas: Who is Responsible for Insider Attacks?

Hello week four of National Insider Threat Awareness month! This week we’re talking about insider threat personas. Who’s responsible for insider attacks? Of the possible threats to enterprise data and computing resources, none is more apparent than the insider threat, those who are already inside the network perimeter. ITMG posts regular updates of Insider Threat Cases in the news and the personas behind them. ITMG Insider Threat Cases – September 15, 2021 showcases an insider fraud scheme where three operators from financial services firm Biscayne Capital were indicted for $155 Million in investment fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

The Security Digest: #79

The FBI was sitting on the Kaseya ransomware decryption key, update your Netgear home router, Treasury issued sanctions related to ransomware, ransomware has hit a grain cooperative during harvest season, AI can write code just like us, Walgreens left a COVID-19 vax site unprotected and a victim of the Exchange attacks revealed themself during a breach notification. In owl news we look at the long eared owl and finally, AWS has automated remediation templates for Security Hub.
PUBLIC SAFETY

