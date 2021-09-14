What is Driving the Surge of Ransomware Attacks?
Some major ransomware attacks have dominated the headlines recently. Back in the beginning of May, for instance, the Colonial Pipeline Company suspended its daily transportation of 100 million gallons of fuel between Houston, Texas and New York Harbor following an infection at the hands of the DarkSide ransomware gang. The ensuing disruption caused fuel shortages as well as panic buying of gas along the East Coast.securityboulevard.com
