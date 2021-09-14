What is Driving the Surge of Ransomware Attacks?

Many Tampa Bay businesses of varying sizes have experienced the paralyzing effects of ransomware: An employee logs into the computer network only to find a message on the screen that all files on the network are encrypted and unavailable unless the business pays a ransom. Initial, frantic efforts to decrypt the files without paying the ransom are unsuccessful. Business operations are on hold while executives and tech support try to figure out what happened and how to regain access to the files and resume business as usual.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO