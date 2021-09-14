CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

AMN Drivetime: The Group’s Larry Pavey

By Danielle Hess
Tire Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Pavey, industry veteran and current CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group), spent most of his life in the automotive aftermarket – from an early start delivering auto parts to his decades leading some of the industry’s most venerable brands. During a conversation with Bill Babcox for AMN Drivetime, a bi-weekly podcast from Tire Review sister publication aftermarketNews.com, Pavey said he believes the aftermarket offers “tremendous opportunities for anybody who is willing to work hard.”

www.tirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Larry Rosenfeld, one of D.C.'s longest-tenured ad execs, to retire

Larry Rosenfeld, CEO and co-founder of Sage Communications and an institution in Greater Washington's advertising and marketing industry, is stepping down. Rosenfeld, 71, is retiring after 49 years in the industry, Sage announced Tuesday, and handing the CEO reins of the company over to David Gorodetski, his co-founder and COO, effective that day. Julie Murphy, Sage partner and senior vice resident of public relations, was also promoted to president of the company as part of the transition. Rosenfeld will stay on as a consultant through the end of the year, Gorodetski said.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tire Review#Aftermarketnews Com
Tire Review

SRNA Has Arrived: Falken Touts 2020 Wins Despite Supply Issues

Despite supply challenges and raw material shortages that plague today’s tire industry, Falken Tires has a lot to celebrate, as evidenced by its four-day dealer meeting amid the majestic peaks of Snowmass, Colorado, near Aspen. More than 25 dealers, distributors and their guests, along with Falken Tires leadership, gathered to celebrate not only being together but also the challenges they’ve overcome after a year and a half of uncertainty.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tire Review

TIA Elects Four Directors to Its Board

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) membership has elected three new members and reelected a fourth to its Board of Directors. The new Board members are: Chris Rhoades of BKT Tires, Copley, Ohio; Gary Schroeder of Cooper Tire/Goodyear, Findlay, Ohio; and Leigh-Ann Stewart of Kal Tire, Vernon, British Columbia, Canada. In addition, Don Vanderheyden of Hennessy Industries, LaVergne, Tennessee, was reelected to a second term on the Board.
MARKETING
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
Tire Review

Greenbriar Sells Majority Stake of Sun Auto Tire & Service

Sun Auto said the Leonard Green team has investors experienced in the automotive aftermarket space, with many investments including Mister Car Wash and Caliber Collision, which the team grew into one of the largest providers of collision repair service in the U.S. with 470 locations across 7 states. “We are...
ECONOMY
Tire Review

Video: Evaluating Your Labor Rate

Vic Tarasik of Shop Owner Coach explains how to find and set your ideal labor rate. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper. Hiring and retaining exceptional talent is critical to any tire dealer business. To do so, it’s important to set a competitive labor rate.
Tire Review

Hankook Tire Announces Price Increase

Hankook Tire America announced a price increase, effective Nov. 1, for Hankook and Laufenn passenger, light truck and commercial truck tires. Products are subject to an increase of up to 6% and will vary by product within each brand portfolio. The company said the increases are a result of factors...
ECONOMY
Tire Review

How Text-to-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

Finance can be a huge headache for shop owners. It’s important to get paid for the work you do, but there can be significant challenges to collecting the payment when the repair is completed. Have you ever looked across the counter and wondered, “Is this transaction going to be a dream or a nightmare?”
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Tire Review

Double Coin Tires Announces September Program

Double Coin and CMA have announced their special September program for off-the-road (OTR) and industrial (IND) tire dealers across the nation. To support the September program, Double Coin has increased tire distribution to its network of warehouses. The company has also expanded warehousing in Thailand for additional OTR and IND tire capacity and has secured available ocean freight space through its long-standing partnerships with established carriers.
CARS
Tire Review

Bridgestone Invests in Mobile Vehicle Services, Tech Company

Bridgestone Americas has made a 10% minority investment in mobile vehicle services and technology company, Wrench. The new partnership will accelerate both companies’ ability to meet the needs of car owners with technology in the rapidly growing mobile vehicle inspection, repair and maintenance market, Bridgestone said. Through the partnership, Bridgestone...
TECHNOLOGY
Tire Review

Sumitomo Rubber North America Announces Price Increases

Sumitomo Rubber North America will increase prices in the U.S. and Canada on Falken and Ohtsu brand passenger, light truck and medium truck tires as well as implementing inline adjustments on a per size basis, the company said. The price increase is up to 10%, effective Oct. 1. The company...
ECONOMY
Sportico

DraftKings Makes Takeover Bid for Entain

DraftKings has made an acquisition offer for Entain, the European sports betting operator said in a statement on Tuesday. Should a sale occur, DraftKings would dramatically increase its overseas presence as sports betting continues to expand in the U.S. and overseas. Though specific terms weren’t mentioned, CNBC reported Tuesday that the Boston-based company is making a $20 billion cash and stock offer. A representative for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Entain but added, “Under the U.K. Takeover Code, we cannot provide any further comment at this time.” Entain (LSE: ENT) shares were up nearly 20% on the London Stock Exchange on the news. In January, Entain rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), saying the all-stock offer undervalued the company. Last month, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen declined to comment on the status of talks with MGM or any other company. Entain’s sportsbook brands include Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin. In the U.S., it is a 50-50 partner in BetMGM, alongside MGM. (This story has been updated with details of the offer in the first paragraph and a statement from DraftKings and information on Entain’s stock price in the second.)
GAMBLING
Tire Review

Video: Servicing Wheel Bearing Seals: Part One

Tire Review’s Mary DellaValle explains how wheel bearing seals are able to withstand heat cycles, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media. Based on how wheel bearing seals are fabricated and designed, they should never leak and should be able to withstand countless heat cycles. In...
CARS
Tire Review

AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Kevin Judge

Kevin Judge, vice president of sales and marketing at NTN Bearing, started his journey in the industry without even knowing what a shock absorber was. With the help of his mentors and connections within the industry, Judge was able to work his way up and gain experience that he can now share with young professionals, he said during his conversation with Bill Babcox for AMN Drivetime, a bi-weekly podcast from Tire Review sister publication aftermarketNews.com.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy