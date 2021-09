A student at Washington University is facing potential expulsion after he removed nearly 3,000 flags from the campus' 9/11 memorial. Fadel Alkilani, who serves on the school's student government, was recorded by a classmate removing the flags and placing them in a trash bag. The flags were part of the school's memorial commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Mr Alkilani said he planned to leave the flags at Mudd Field, the site of the memorial, in the trash bag as a way of "explaining the human cost of 9/11 in the past 20 years”.According to the Kansas City...

