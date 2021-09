At the Kafka Summit virtual conference today, the event's sponsor and company founded by Apache Kafka's creators, Confluent, is announcing its new Stream Governance suite for the governing of real-time, streaming data. The managed cloud service is, according to the company, the first such solution on the market, and aims to bring governance and protection to data-in-motion comparable to what has become standard for data-at-rest.

