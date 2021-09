Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United and expectations are sky-high over the Portuguese star’s return to Premier League play. But will Ronaldo actually take the pitch this weekend when the club takes on Newcastle United? That remains to be seen. Manchester United has had a solid start to the season, going 2-1-0 with wins over Wolverhampton and Leeds United. Now, the club will try to work Ronaldo into their lineup after acquiring him from Juventus out of Serie A. On the other side, Newcastle United is looking for its first win of the season after going 0-1-2 in its first three matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO