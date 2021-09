If you’re on TikTok, this recipe has probably already caught your attention. Cloud bread is a viral food trend on TikTok that is fun to make, and even more fun to eat!. While it’s usually made from egg whites, the vegan community on the app was quick to create a plant-based version that doesn’t require any eggs or dairy by-products. This super fluffy and colorful bread is very simple to make and the ingredients are minimal.

