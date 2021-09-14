CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox match at Met Gala 2021 afterparty

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “twin flames” reunited. After Megan Fox walked the Met Gala 2021 red carpet solo in a fiery red lace-up Dundas dress, she met up with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly for Balenciaga’s afterparty at Cathédrale. Fox, 35, traded her plunging gown for a short one-shouldered Dundas x Revolve dress ($598)...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
E! News

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

For her red carpet entrance at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had the world buzzing with her shocking, faceless all-black look: a custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. And for the star-studded after-party, the mom of four stayed true to her theme of slaying the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Megan Fox Wore a Chic Blue Leather Jumpsuit for NYC Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had their second date night in New York City this week following the Met Gala, and the two brought out more high-fashion evening looks. Fox wore a blue leather jumpsuit alongside Kelly, who wore a black bejeweled top and bottom. The two held hands in front of the cameras. Their night out comes after Fox and Kelly were seen matching in red and black as they headed to a Met Gala after party on Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afterparty#Met Gala#Mgk
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's wildest fashion and beauty moments

Call it a comeback! After years away from the limelight, Megan Fox reemerged with a vengeance in early 2020 with a slew of new projects, a hot new boyfriend and a brand new wardrobe worthy of this new chapter in her life and career. The "Transformers" alum rarely plays it safe these days: Whether she's embracing bold colors and cuts, sporting body-baring looks or coordinating ensembles with beau Machine Gun Kelly, there's A LOT to appreciate for Megan stans and causal observers alike. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent fashion and beauty moments that made us do a double-take, starting with this loud getup… The mother of three rocked head-to-toe Alexander Wang during an outing in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2021. The actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a matching denim jacket over a neon green swimsuit and completed her look with a matching bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Megan Fox Ditches Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly For Met Gala, Actress Shows Up Stag After Musician's Explosive Brawl With Conor McGregor

Megan Fox left Machine Gun Kelly at home, walking the Met Gala red carpet noticeably alone just hours after her boyfriend got into a full-on brawl with Conor McGregor. The 35-year-old Transformers actress showed her man what he's missing, slipping her famous curves into a dangerous cut-out gown with slits exposing her leg.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy