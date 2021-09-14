CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edenville, MI

New Report Details Physics Behind Edenville Dam Collapse

kisswtlz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent Forensic Team investigating the collapse of the Edenville Dam on May 19, 2020 has released an interim report detailing how the dam failed. The five person team, authorized by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, found a rare but not unheard of phenomenon called static liquefication to be the likely contributing cause to the failure. Static liquefication occurs “when the mobilized shear strength in a saturated, loose sand decreases rapidly to values significantly less than the applied static shear stresses, resulting in a force imbalance that creates accelerations and velocities,” according to the IFT report.

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newcivilengineer.com

Rare soil failure blamed for Michigan dam collapse

In an interim report on the incident, the independent forensic team said that the disaster on was likely caused by “static liquefaction,” a rare type of failure more commonly associated with tailings dams that store mining wastewater than water storage dams like Edenville. The report concludes that “a sudden loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Residents react to new report about cause of 2020 Edenville Dam disaster

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A new 42-page report was released this week about the investigation into the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures from May 2020 and now locals are reacting to the report. The report was conducted by the Independent Forensic Team. A five-member team that was tasked by FERC...
SANFORD, MI
abc12.com

New engineering report blames loss of soil strength for Edenville Dam disaster

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A new engineering report compiled for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission blames saturated soil within the Edenville Dam for causing its failure 17 months ago. The Independent Forensic Team Report used photos and videos taken minutes before, during and after the dam’s collapse on May 19,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Midland, MI
City
Edenville, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
wnmufm.org

Edenville dam failure due to saturated, loose sands, officials say

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- The author of a new report on the cause of the Edenville Dam failure last year says the collapse may be linked to its construction nearly a century ago. The May 2020 flood that followed the dam’s failure caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.
POLITICS
bigrapidsnews.com

Forensic report provides more insight on Midland area dam breaches

Just one year later, independent investigators are sharing more details on the physical mechanisms that caused the Midland area’s most recent flooding event. Saturated conditions and a sudden loss of soil strength played a part in the May 2020 dam failures, according to investigators commissioned by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
MIDLAND, MI
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edenville Dam#Dams#Physics#Dam Failure#Ift#State
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is an 80 percent chance that the system marked by the ‘red x’ above will become the 18th named storm within a few days. With Peter and Rose in various stages of dissipation or turning away from the […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS San Francisco

CA Drought: Desalination Could Be Backup Plan For Marin County’s Emergency Pipeline Project

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — As the drought worsens in Marin County, water officials are considering an expensive solution: desalination. That plan could land the county in a bidding war. Desalination is an idea that surfaces every time drought comes around and usually gets set aside as soon as the drought passes. Now, Marin is taking another look at taking water from right out of the bay. “So we previously looked at a permanent desalination facility back in 2010,” says Emma Detwiler of the Marin Municipal Water District. “It would be placed down in San Rafael, by the bay, close to the Central...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
WTOK-TV

Tropical Storm Rose forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Rose formed in the Atlantic Sunday afternoon with sustained winds of 40 mph. Slight strengthening is set to occur as Rose tracks to the northwest into the open ocean. Only two years, 2005 and 2020, have gotten to the seventeenth named storm earlier than this season.
MERIDIAN, MS
kisswtlz.com

Global Engine Systems Manufacturer Walbro Expands in Cass City

Walbro, a global leader in engine management and fuel systems, is expanding in Cass City with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to result in a total capital investment of $11.4 million and create up to 40 advanced manufacturing jobs with the support of a $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Indiana, Ohio and Mexico.
CASS CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy