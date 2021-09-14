Health Connect Fair offering flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Health Connect fair is on Saturday, and the Executive Director of Health Connect South Dakota, Fran Rice, shared what to expect at the event. She said that the fair is a place to learn about health and safety. Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free. There will be many booths to provide resources for all ages. A free lunch will be offered, and there will be entertainment for kids and a magic show. The fair is on Saturday, September 18, 11 am-3 pm at the Sanford Pentagon. Masks are required; no sign-up is needed.