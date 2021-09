It’s been a volatile start to the week for the major market averages, with the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ) both sliding more than 3% to start the week on an intra-day basis. The good news is that while the market itself remains expensive, as do many QQQ constituents, there are a few names trading at reasonable prices when factoring in their industry-leading growth rates. Two of these names are Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), with Paycom recently breaking out of a large base and Amazon currently pulling back after a failed breakout earlier this year.It’s been a volatile start to the week for the major market averages, with the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ) both sliding more than 3% to start the week on an intra-day basis. While this has left the markets oversold short-term, it has not done much to help valuations for most tech stocks, with the Nasdaq-100 still up more than 120% off the March 2020 lows and some leading tech stocks easily doubling this performance. The good news is that while the market itself remains expensive, as do many QQQ constituents, there are a few names trading at reasonable prices when factoring in their industry-leading growth rates. Two of these names are Paycom Software (PAYC) and Amazon.com (AMZN), with Paycom recently breaking out of a large base and Amazon currently pulling back after a failed breakout earlier this year. While neither is cheap at current levels, they are names worth paying a close eye on if this market correction continues. Let’s take a closer look below:

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO