Page County, VA

Plum performs well despite loss

 7 days ago

Page County High School junior quarterback Hayden Plum threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the Panthers’ 29-15 loss to Staunton last Friday night. On Friday during Senior Night at PCHS, Plum connected with senior Dylan Hensley on a 33-yard strike in the opening minutes of the game. Then, just before the half, Plum plunged in from one yard out to keep Page within two points of the Storm heading into the locker room. Those proved to be the only touchdowns of the night for the Panthers, as penalties and turnovers plagued the home team in the second half.

