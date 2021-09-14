CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden seeks to have 70% of world vaccinated within a year, as unvaccinated Americans continue to account for most COVID cases and deaths

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 surpassed 225 million on Tuesday, as President Joe Biden was gearing up to call for world leaders to work together and get 70% of the global population vaccinated within a year.

Godisincontrol
7d ago

The cases in Israel r spiking, a country that's 80% vaccinated. Israel now has the highest reports of daily cv infections. When biden was asked about it, he ignored the question..I wonder Y..🤔

needawipe
7d ago

oh now he won 70% of the world vaccinated isn't this guy just simply amazing this coming from a guy who can't even think by himself or speak without the aid of others or keep a sentence in line unless it's on a teleprompter in front of him and even then he gets lost

Maureen Curtin
7d ago

can someone give me a logical explanation for how these medications which according to the CDC and other medical studies do not protect you from becoming infected with more infecting others with covid are going to stop any spread of the virus. I know Biden's mental abilities are abysmal. what is wrong with the rest of those claiming these medications will do anything to alleviate this pandemic.

MSNBC

Poll shows most Americans siding with Biden, not GOP, on vaccines

When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Biden's new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Immediately following President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates announcement on Sept. 9, there were several challenges to the plan, including from congressional Republicans and local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hngn.com

Vaccine Mandate: Biden Administration Releases New Guidance That Terminates Federal Employees If They Refuse To Get Inoculated

According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 229 million and J&J says booster vaccine shot increases antibodies

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates are causing uncertainty for businesses — and may not even survive in court

Eugene Scalia, a Washington lawyer, served as labor secretary under President Donald Trump and as Labor Department general counsel under President George W. Bush. The vaccine mandates President Biden announced recently are causing uncertainty for workers and employers — and that’s likely to persist as legal challenges are filed that could result in the mandates being set aside.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
