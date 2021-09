Improving the customer experience is a top priority for companies. The amount of content to manage, the demand for hyper-personalisation, the number of channels, platforms and technologies for the presentation of a brand and thus also the potential strategies for digital experiences has grown explosively. The Digital Experience Platform (DXP) is an emerging category of business software that addresses the challenges in supporting ever more personalised, connected, omnichannel customer experiences. In this webcast we explain how you navigate through the complexity of customer experiences and address some of the key considerations when acquiring new customer experience software and building out your DXP capabilities.

