AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Kevin Judge

Kevin Judge, vice president of sales and marketing at NTN Bearing, started his journey in the industry without even knowing what a shock absorber was. With the help of his mentors and connections within the industry, Judge was able to work his way up and gain experience that he can now share with young professionals, he said during his conversation with Bill Babcox for AMN Drivetime, a bi-weekly podcast from Tire Review sister publication aftermarketNews.com.