FORT WAYNE - The new president and chief executive officer of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership says he sees a lot of potential for new opportunity and growth in the region. Stephane Frijia will begin his new role next month, succeeding John Sampson, who stepped down from the role earlier this year. Frijia says he wants to use the skills he has developed over the last 10 years at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council to help the partnership achieve its goals.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO