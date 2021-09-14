Parkade closing delayed to revise agreement

MANCHESTER — The sale of town-owned property at the former Parkade site has been further delayed while financing is finalized, a partner on the project said Monday.

Harry Freeman, a principal with Manchester Parkade 1 LLC, the developer chosen by the town for the Broad Street site, said Monday that his team is working with the town to revise the development agreement because of federal financing guidelines. The bulk of the project’s funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(D) program, Freeman said, which has specific requirement to obtain financing.

“They have very specific rules, and what we found when we were going through the final details is that their rules and some of the statutes in Connecticut are different,” Freeman said.

According to HUD, section 221(D) of its multifamily housing program “insures mortgage loans to facilitate the new construction or substantial rehabilitation of multifamily rental or cooperative housing for moderate-income families, elderly, and the handicapped.” The program also can insure single-room-occupancy projects, according to information from HUD.

Freeman said that because of certain rules to obtain funding through the HUD program, the developers and town officials have been working to change some of the structure of the agreement with the town.

“Each building was going to be its own condominium, but because of conflict with Connecticut law what we’re going to be doing is just turning them into regular building lots,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the closing, originally set for July 23, was delayed to ensure that there would be no conflicts with HUD financing rules. What was once a condominium plan with the different buildings will now be a subdivision plan, Freeman said.

“They have their rules, and they’re not going to change their rules because our project is unique,” Freeman said. “We’re trying to do enough work up front so that we don’t have problems on the backend of it.

Manchester Director of Planning and Economic Development Gary Anderson said that town officials have been closely engaged with the developer, but a new closing date hasn’t been set yet.

Construction is still expected to begin in spring, Freeman said, at which point he says the financing details will already be worked out.

Developer Michael Licamele, Freeman’s partner, said in July that that the hope is still that phase 1 would be completed by the end of 2022. The $85 million phase 1 includes infrastructure and four buildings: an apartment building; a 26,000-square-foot building with office space; a mixed-use building with apartments above a 12,000-square-foot retail space; and an 18,000-square-foot retail building.

The town bought the property in 2011 after voters approved an $8 million bond to revitalize the Broad Street area. In 2013 town officials entered into an agreement to give exclusive rights to develop the site to Canadian developer Live Work Learn Play, but that partnership had expired by summer 2018.

Then in 2019 the town named Easton-based Manchester Parkade I LLC as the preferred developer for the site.

Freeman said both his team and town officials have been committed to the project “that’s something different you haven’t seen in New England yet.”

“It’s a complicated project, but it’s going to be worth it in the end,” Freeman said.